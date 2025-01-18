Chicago police release photos of truck wanted in Wicker Park hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash last month at Division and Damen in Wicker Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a pedestrian on the Northwest Side last month.

Police said the crash happened in the Wicker Park neighborhood just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

A 27-year-old woman was walking southbound across the intersection of North Damen Avenue and West Division Street when a vehicle, which was making a left turn onto Damen Avenue, struck and injured her, police said.

Police released images of a dark-colored truck wanted in connection with the crash.

The vehicle is possibly a black 2016 Ford F-150 XL. It was last seen traveling westbound on Damen Avenue before making a right turn onto Hoyne Avenue, traveling northbound.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

