2 charged in deadly hit-and-run crash; Joliet police identify victim

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in the south suburbs.

The crash happened near 4th Avenue and South Chicago Street on December 14.

A 62-year-old man was lying on the sidewalk near the intersection when officers arrived on the scene. He died at the hospital.

He was later identified as Robert Redmond Jr. of Joliet.

James Deal, 40 of Joliet, and Dominique Kennedy, 36 of Aurora, were arrested and charged on March 17.

Deal is facing charges for failing to report the crash and failing to stop, both are felonies.

Kennedy was charged with false report of vehicle theft, obstructing just and disorderly conduct.

Police said Kennedy falsely reported the suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, missing, which was found the day after the fatal crash.

She was arrested at her Aurora house and Deal turned himself into police that same day.