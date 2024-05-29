Prospective buyer wins bid to purchase Oberweis Dairy after bankruptcy protection filing

Oberweis Dairy filed for bankruptcy and laid off workers at their North Aurora company, but say Brian Boomsma has emerged as a prospective buyer.

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A prospective buyer has won a bid to purchase Oberweis Dairy, an ice cream and dairy company based in North Aurora, after the business filed for bankruptcy protection.

The dairy company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.

The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced Wednesday it won an auction to purchase Oberweis.

The deal still has to be approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

