Holiday shopping ideas to help you feel and look your best

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday shopping season is here and now's the perfect time to get some of the best deals. From must-have beauty products to rejuvenating self-care essentials, lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle visited ABC 7 to share gift ideas to help your loved ones feel and look their best.

1. Giftly: Giftly allows flexible, multi-brand digital gifting. Their new MultiPlace Gifts blend local and national brands, offering customized experiences with AI-powered local recommendations. They offer personalized options for all recipients, from foodies to families.

2. SmartSKN: The Muilli AI Dermascope from SmartSKN is an AI-powered portable skin analyzer for home and professional use. The cutting-edge Korean technology features 60x magnification and a Bioimpedance sensor. No more guessing skincare solutions: AI robots create 25,000+ formulas for clean, plant-powered ingredients, that are perfect for all genders and ages.

3. Yep. Cosmetics: The XL Eyelash Serum from Yep. Cosmetics gives you natural, longer-looking, fuller lashes in only six weeks. Red Clover extract, vitamins, peptides and amino acids boost and nourish lash follicles. It's made with clean ingredients, and is paraben-free, vegan and cruelty-free. It's also safe to use with contact lenses or lash extensions. There's a 90-Day Satisfaction Guarantee or your money back.

4. Moss Pure: Other moss art is made of preserved moss. But Moss Pure is the world's first and only company to use 100% living moss. No watering, sunlight, or maintenance is needed. Living moss lasts indefinitely, with Moss Pure's scientifically certified air filter. The moss captures 30% of carbon dioxide daily for stress and allergen relief. It makes the perfect holiday gift for health and wellness, that is stylish and beautiful.

You can find more information about these products at www.justnlife.com.