Holy Name Cathedral celebrates Sunday Mass under new Chicago-born pope

Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago held services on Sunday after Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass at the Vatican.

Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago held services on Sunday after Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass at the Vatican.

Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago held services on Sunday after Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass at the Vatican.

Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago held services on Sunday after Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass at the Vatican.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The faithful filled the pews of Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral on yet another historic morning for the Catholic Church around the world.

"In Rome earlier this morning, Pope Leo XIV was formally inaugurated as the 267th successor to St. Peter," said Holy Name Cathedral Fr. Andy Matijevic.

Matijevic led the first Mass Sunday morning at 7 a.m. as the faithful prayed together for the very first American pontiff, born Robert Francis Prevost on the city's South Side.

The early morning service at Holy Name came shortly after Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass at the Vatican.

"I think there is a newfound joy. If a Chicago person can ascend to this high office, what can I do with my life? And it's also a re-found, renewal of faith," Matijevic said.

"As part of a pilgrimage to a Catholic Church, we're one big community," said Keith McLellan, who is visiting Chicago from Texas.

McLellan traveled all the way from San Antonio to spend time and worship at Holy Name this weekend in light of Pope Leo XIV's Chicago roots.

The inauguration Mass was attended by tens of thousands, from dignitaries to the devout.

"I think it's a call to action to continue to love our neighbor. Our world needs that right now. That's what it means to me," McLellan said.

Chicago's Derek Singson recounted the surreal moments when he found out the thrilling news that the new pope is a Chicagoan, just like him.

"It just blew our minds, and I was super excited, because I was like 'Oh, I live in Chicago. This is wild,'" Singson said.

It is that hometown pride and jubilation that is still sinking in for Catholics across Chicago.