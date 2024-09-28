WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Homeowner financial tips to avoid underwater mortgage

More than 5% of Illinois mortgages underwater

ByAnn Pistone and Jason Knowles WLS logo
Saturday, September 28, 2024 5:53PM
Homeowner financial tips to avoid underwater mortgage
Underwater Mortage: Where Illinois homeowners stand and how to avoid it.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to make sure your home finances are in order.

According to the property data group Attom, more than 5% of mortgages in Illinois are underwater.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

That makes Illinois eighth in the nation for this issue.

A mortgage is considered underwater when a borrower owes more on their home loan than their home's market value.

Understand your loan terms. Consumer experts at MarketWatch say you can be more at risk of being underwater if you have an interest-only loan or adjustable-rate loan and you're not paying enough down on the principal.

You can also increase the value of your home before it's underwater by making renovations and improvements with a personal loan or a home equity loan. But make sure those loan payments for improvements fit in your budget.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW