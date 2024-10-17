In the first 14 minutes of Thursday's phone bank, ABC7 Chicago helped connect viewers to $146K.

Our Homes Matter phone bank to connect Cook County homeowners to thousands of unclaimed dollars

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's annual phone bank is set to help Cook County homeowners recover money.

The "Our Homes Matter" phone bank is done in partnership with Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

The treasurer's office has nearly $170 million in property tax refunds and exemptions.

$111 million in overpayments and $54 million in missing exemptions are waiting to be claimed.

ABC7 Chicago ensures that residents rightfully claim their money.

The Our Homes Matter phone bank begins Thursday at 11 a.m. and ends at 4:30 pm.

The number is (312) 603-5105.

ABC7 Chicago's last eight phone banks have helped connect our viewers to $31 million.

If you can't reach the phone bank line, you can check to see if you're owed at this link here.