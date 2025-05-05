24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Homewood-Flossmoor High School senior killed in Bishop Ford Freeway crash

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 5, 2025 10:55AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Homewood-Flossmoor High School student was killed in a crash Sunday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 4:31 a.m. on the Sibley Boulevard ramp to I-94 northbound.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Only one person was in the vehicle. ISP said they were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School officials identified the victim as Tom Mya Lyons, a senior at the school.

In a message to staff, students and family, Superintendent Dr. Scott Wakely and Principal Dr. Clinton Alexander said, "We extend our deepest condolences to Tom Mya's family. Our hearts go out to them as they cope with this tragic loss. It is in difficult times like this that the HF family comes together to support each other. We are here for you."

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW