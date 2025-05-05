Homewood-Flossmoor High School senior killed in Bishop Ford Freeway crash

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Homewood-Flossmoor High School student was killed in a crash Sunday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 4:31 a.m. on the Sibley Boulevard ramp to I-94 northbound.

Only one person was in the vehicle. ISP said they were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School officials identified the victim as Tom Mya Lyons, a senior at the school.

In a message to staff, students and family, Superintendent Dr. Scott Wakely and Principal Dr. Clinton Alexander said, "We extend our deepest condolences to Tom Mya's family. Our hearts go out to them as they cope with this tragic loss. It is in difficult times like this that the HF family comes together to support each other. We are here for you."