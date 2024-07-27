WATCH LIVE

Hot Wheels Legends Tour coming to Chicago area in Morris

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Ravi Baichwal, and Cheryl Burton WLS logo
Saturday, July 27, 2024 12:17AM
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is coming to Chicago area on Saturday at the Walmart on Route 6 in Morris.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world's largest traveling car show is coming to the Chicago area this weekend.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour gives custom car builders the chance to have their creations turned into the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car.

ABC7 was joined in studio Friday by Hot Wheels lead designer Eric Han.

He explained what the tour is, the judging process, and the process of turning a real car into a toy car.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Route 6 in Morris, Illinois.

