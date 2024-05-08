Driver hits man's vehicle, threatens him with gun in Texas | Video

HOUSTON -- Dashcam video shows the frightening moments when a driver blocked another driver in and then threatened him with a gun in the act of road rage during rush hour traffic in Texas recently.

The 66-year-old victim shared the video, as the Houston Police Department searches for the suspect.

He said the incident happened March 3, at about 5:30 p.m. He called it unprovoked.

"Nothing at all. This is a random act," the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said.

In fact, his video showed nothing unusual in the moments before a black BMW clipped his front passenger side, causing damage and blocking him. Then, the violence escalated.

"The driver immediately jumps out with a high caliber pistol, large caliber pistol, pointed at me, saying something. He came around to the driver's side, pointing at me and threatening my life," the victim said.

The victim pleaded for the gunman to leave and even apologized. It worked. The video shows the man heading back to his car, but not before he raises his gun one more time. Then, the victim called police.

Now he hopes the dashcam he has to protect himself in case of an accident will help find the man who put him in danger.

"I hope he's arrested," he said. "He should never be able to put another person in that situation again."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.