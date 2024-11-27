How to keep Christmas tree fresh through holiday season: Morton Arboretum

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 27, 2024 1:49AM
The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is providing tips on how to keep a live Christmas tree fresh throughout the 2024 holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the time of year when people start thinking about Christmas tree shopping.

But, those buying a live tree want to choose one carefully to make sure it stays fresh throughout the holiday season.

And there are several steps to take to make a tree last longer.

Morton Arboretum plant clinic manager Spencer Campbell joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

"People commonly purchase real evergreen trees for Christmas well in advance of Dec. 25," Campbell said. "It's crucial to not let your tree dry out and become a fire hazard. A well cared for tree, with a constant water supply, should remain green and fragrant for several weeks, well through the holidays."

