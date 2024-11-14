24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Morton Arboretum plant expert encourages 'Leave the Leaves' movement

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 14, 2024 1:57AM
LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Fall is in full swing, and, for many people, that means raking leaves.

But, what if you just left them on the ground?

There's a lot of talk about the "Leave the Leaves" movement.

Spencer Campbell, plant clinic manager at the Morton Arboretum, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

Leaves make great insulation, compost and enrichment for garden soil, Campbell said.

Leaves also act as nature's insulation, protecting plant roots from extreme temperatures and providing shelter for seeds that will sprout in spring, he said.

"When we spread mulch in our gardens, we're mimicking how nature forms a protective, nourishing layer of leaf litter," Campbell said.

