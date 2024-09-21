Smash-and-grab thieves hit Humboldt Park restaurant: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smash-and-grab burglars targeted a Northwest Side restaurant on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.
Police said the burglary happened at Chema's Restaurant in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 3400-block of West North Avenue around 5 a.m.
Three suspects damaged the business' front window and took merchandise from inside, police said. They fled the scene in a red SUV in an unknown direction.
No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
Police did not immediately provide further information.
