Smash-and-grab thieves hit Humboldt Park restaurant: Chicago police

Smash-and-grab burglars hit Chema's Restaurant Saturday morning in the 3400-block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smash-and-grab burglars targeted a Northwest Side restaurant on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the burglary happened at Chema's Restaurant in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 3400-block of West North Avenue around 5 a.m.

Three suspects damaged the business' front window and took merchandise from inside, police said. They fled the scene in a red SUV in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

