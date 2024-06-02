Hustle for the Heroes 5K to raise money for families of military and first responders

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- A high school in the southwest suburbs is making Chicago Proud by giving back to those who serve the community.

St. Laurence High School in Burbank will host its annual Hustle for the Heroes 5K on Father's Day.

The proceeds will provide scholarships to families of active first responders and military members.

Freshman students in these families receive a $1,000 scholarship for their first year at St. Laurence.

During the 2023-2024 school year, more than 50 families received the award, and nearly 70 families are expected to receive it next year.

Last year, more than 100 people participated in the race, and this year St. Laurence is expecting double that amount.

Tickets are $40 for people 13 and older, and $20 for children 12 and under.

If you are interested in joining the hustle, you can sign up here.