At least 1 dead in multiple-vehicle crash on I-294 near Des Plaines, Illinois State Police say

An I-294 crash Friday afternoon left at least one dead in a multiple-vehicle collision near Golf Road in Des Plaines, Illinois State Police said.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was killed in a multi-car crash Friday afternoon on an expressway in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 3:56 p.m. on Interstate 294 near Golf Road in Des Plaines, Illinois State Police said.

Four vehicles were involved in the chain reaction crash, police said. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately known.

Three other drivers were taken to hospital with injuries, police said.

Three left lanes on southbound I-294 were closed as police investigated.

No other injuries were initially reported.

No further information was immediately available.