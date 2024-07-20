Man killed in I-55 crash near Channahon ID'd, officials say

Michael Thrasher was killed in a Thursday night I-55 crash at Bluff Road near Channahon, Illinois State Police and the Will County coroner said.

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near south suburban Channahon on Thursday night, officials said.

Illinois State Police said a pick-up truck slammed into a bobtail truck just after 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Bluff Road.

A Channahon man was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Will County Coroner's Office identified him as 36-year-old Michael W. Thrasher.

Video shows a vehicle in the center ditch with extensive damage. I-55 northbound was shut down at Bluff Road until around 4:30 a.m.

An investigation into what led up to the crash is underway.