I-80 shooting injures 1 in New Lenox: Illinois State Police

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Someone was shot and seriously injured Monday night on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs, Illinois State Police said.
The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. at the westbound I-80 entrance to Interstate 355 in New Lenox, state police said.
One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
SEE ALSO: Multiple injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expy. on South Side
Westbound I-80 at LaGrange Road is currently shut down, while police investigate.
It is not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or who else was involved.
Chopper 7 was over the scene about 6:30 p.m., and two vehicles could be seen in the area.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.