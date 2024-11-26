I-80 shooting injures 1 in New Lenox: Illinois State Police

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Someone was shot and seriously injured Monday night on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. at the westbound I-80 entrance to Interstate 355 in New Lenox, state police said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Westbound I-80 at LaGrange Road is currently shut down, while police investigate.

It is not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or who else was involved.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 6:30 p.m., and two vehicles could be seen in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.