Rally held in Pilsen in protest of recent ICE raids; Gov. Pritzker criticizes use of National Guard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anger over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations is prompting protests in Chicago.

Sunday's march and demonstration in the Pilsen neighborhood came after ICE agents made numerous arrests during immigration check-ins last week.

Organizers said Sunday's action was a show of support for immigrant rights.

They said the protest was planned before the ICE raids in Los Angeles and the ongoing demonstrations taking place there.

Meanwhile, the nation's Democratic governors, including JB Pritzker of Illinois and Wisconsin's Tony Evers, are calling the deployment of National Guard in California "an alarming abuse of power."

The Democratic Governors Association issued the following statement:

"President Trump's move to deploy California's National Guard is an alarming abuse of power. Governors are the Commanders in Chief of their National Guard and the federal government activating them in their own borders without consulting or working with a state's governor is ineffective and dangerous.

"Further, threatening to send the U.S. Marines into American neighborhoods undermines the mission of our service members, erodes public trust, and shows the Trump administration does not trust local law enforcement.

"It's important we respect the executive authority of our country's governors to manage their National Guards - and we stand with Governor Newsom who has made it clear that violence is unacceptable and that local authorities should be able to do their jobs without the chaos of this federal interference and intimidation."

