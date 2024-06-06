Ex-Illinois DCFS worker convicted in AJ Freund case to be sentenced

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Illinois DCFS worker will find out if he is going to prison when he is sentenced for charges related to the death of A.J. Freund.

Carlos Acosta, the former DCFS worker, was convicted of mishandling abuse investigations of AJ Freund before his murder.

Freund suffered abuse and torture and was killed in 2019 at the hands of his parents at their Crystal Lake home.

McHenry County prosecutors say DCFS case workers should have stepped in months prior and could have potentially saved the boy's life.

Former DCFS case worker Carlos Acosta and former supervisor Andrew Polovin were each with the agency for about 25 years.

They were let go after an inspector general's report found they ignored warning signs in A.J.'s case.

Acosta now faces up to ten years in prison following his guilty verdict, but he could also get probation.

He was found guilty of two counts of child endangerment and not guilty of his third charge of reckless conduct.

He was charged alongside Polovin, but a judge found Polovin not guilty on all of his charges.

Sentencing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the McHenry County courthouse.