AJ Freund case: Judge to hear closing arguments in ex-DCFS workers' child endangerment trial

The defense will present its case Friday in the trial of former Illinois DCFS workers, accused of child endangerment in the A.J. Freund case.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge is expected to hear closing arguments on Friday in the case against two former DCFS employees charged in connection with the death of 5-year-old A.J. Freund.

The trial ended last month with both defendants choosing not to testify.

Former DCFS case worker Carlos Acosta and former supervisor Andrew Polovin were each with the agency for about 25 years. They were let go after an inspector general's report found they ignored warning signs in A.J.'s case.

The now former-employees are accused of failing to investigate alleged child abuse.

A.J. Freund's tortured life was cut short more than four years ago, when his mother, JoAnn Cunningham, beat him to death and his father, Andrew Freund, tried to cover it up.

Defense attorneys maintained that the two workers had no way of knowing the boy faced potential danger.

Witnesses testified last month say that A.J. would still be alive if DCFS employees had done their job properly.

