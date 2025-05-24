IL lawmakers push for additional security funds for cultural, religious orgs after DC shooting

Illinois lawmakers are pushing for additional security funds for cultural and religious organizations after a Jewish couple was shot in Washington DC.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- State lawmakers are pushing for additional non-profit security grant program funding that has aided cultural and religious institutions across Illinois after the deadly Washington, D.C. attack that killed two Israeli embassy workers this week.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency's "non-profit security grant program" has been awarding funds to organizations since at least 2023 to support "active shooter trainings, the purchase and installation of security equipment... and the hiring of contracted security personnel."

Lawmakers say the funding is crucial.

"I could tick off dozens of examples about the religious institutions that have been targeted, the museums, the shootings outside of our places of worship," Illinois 58th District state Rep. Bob Morgan said. "These are all happening, and they will continue to happen, and we need to make sure our places of worship, our cultural institutions, are safe."

One such example was the shooting of a Jewish man outside of a West Rogers Park synagogue back in October last year.

And this week, two Israeli embassy staff members -- Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim - were fatally shot outside of the Capital Jewish Museum.

In Illinois, for the 2026 proposed state budget, lawmakers shared their concerns with the I-Team that only $2 million is allocated for the non-profit security grant program. In 2023, the program was allocated $20 million.

"I'm hopeful that we can find money beyond the $2 million, but, again, it is a difficult time here in Springfield," Morgan said. "I can't tell you where that's going to land."

But late Friday, the governor's office told the ABC 7 I-Team that the program currently has more than $40 million available for eligible recipients, and that more money is expected to be awarded, if the proposed budget passes.

A spokesperson for IEMA said the program is currently accepting applications for security grants through July 1.

Morgan said he hopes that more than $2 million will be allocated in the future budget.

"We are certainly talking about this more over the last few days because of the shooting, but this is something we've been looking at and working on for the entire session," Morgan told the I-Team. "And it's not just the Jewish community. This is the Black community, the Muslim community. We are all aware and hyper-aware of the risks to our institutions."

Meanwhile, the investigation into the Washington, D.C. double murder continues. Prosecutors have said they are investigating it as a hate crime and terrorist act.

ABC7 chief legal analyst Gil Soffer said any terrorism charges would be a high bar to prove.

"The government would have to show some connection, some nexus, to a terrorist organization," Soffer said. "If there were evidence that he was acting in support of Hamas, for example, then you could see that kind of charge."

Soffer said the killings this week show why security grant funding for non-profit organizations is vital.

"Unfortunately, this is only the most recent lesson of how vital it is," Soffer said. "It's critical to provide support."