Winning $900K jackpot ticket sold online in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WLS) -- An Illinois resident woke up $900,000 richer this week.

The player won the jackpot by matching all five numbers of Sunday's Lucky Day Lotto midday drawing, according to Illinois Lottery.

The winner purchased the ticket online. The winning numbers were: 8-14-20-24-27.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

It's unknown where the resident is from in Illinois. It's also unknown if the winner has already claimed their prize.

