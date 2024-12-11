Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide: How to support local businesses while shopping for loved ones

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As you do your holiday shopping, here is an easy way to support local businesses.

The Illinois Office of Tourism is out with its Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide.

The 2024 guide features a variety of handcrafted items and homemade goods, each reflecting the diversity of Illinois' local businesses. From artisanal candles and essential oils to savory treats and seasonal coffee blends, this guide celebrates the unique craftsmanship of small businesses across the state.

Spokesperson Marla Cichowski joined ABC7 on Tuesday night with a look at some of the featured products, including food and beverage options, some gift options for the whole family and gift ideas for entertaining.