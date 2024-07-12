Kathy Salvi elected new Illinois Republican chair after Don Tracy's resignation

Illinois Republican Chair Don Tracy is resigning over "intra-party power struggles," and he wants a replacement named by the 2024 Milwaukee RNC.

Illinois Republican Chair Don Tracy is resigning over "intra-party power struggles," and he wants a replacement named by the 2024 Milwaukee RNC.

Illinois Republican Chair Don Tracy is resigning over "intra-party power struggles," and he wants a replacement named by the 2024 Milwaukee RNC.

Illinois Republican Chair Don Tracy is resigning over "intra-party power struggles," and he wants a replacement named by the 2024 Milwaukee RNC.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Republican Party has elected a new chair, after Don Tracy resigned last month, citing intra-party power struggles.

Kathy Salvi will begin as chair July 19.

Tracy released a statement Friday, saying, "Congratulations to Kathy Salvi for taking on this challenging yet important position to build a brighter future for Illinois. Republicans in this state are united behind President Trump and understand that the Biden/Pritzker agenda is wrong for our families. We will show in Milwaukee this week that we are unified in purpose - to make this state and this country great once again with a message of hope and prosperity for the future."

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee next week.

Tracy took over the volunteer position in 2021.

Salvi, a lawyer and former assistant public defender, unsuccessfully ran against Sen. Tammy Duckworth in 2022.

She is from the northwest suburbs.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.