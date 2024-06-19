Illinois Republican Chair Don Tracy to step down from position, citing 'intra-party power struggles'

Illinois Republican Chair Don Tracy is resigning over "intra-party power struggles," and he wants a replacement named by the 2024 Milwaukee RNC.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The chair of the Illinois Republican Party has announced plans to resign from the post.

In a letter to the party's state central committee Wednesday, Don Tracy said he was tired of dealing with intra-party power struggles.

"In better days, Illinois Republicans came together after tough intra party elections," Tracy said in the statement. "Now however, we have Republicans who would rather fight other Republicans than engage in the harder work of defeating incumbent Democrats by convincing swing voters to vote Republican."

Tracy took over the volunteer position in 2021.

He said he would like for a replacement to be named no later than July 19, which is the day after the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.