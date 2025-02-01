IL Sen. Dick Durbin on Trump's chaotic 2nd week in office from executive orders to DC plane crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From a barrage of executive orders to a midair disaster, the second week of President Donald Trump's second term has been fast-changing and tragic for the country. Illinois' senior Senator Dick Durbin weighed in on the chaotic days.

The fear of ICE and deportation continues to permeate Little Village. Compared to this time last year, some businesses said they are experience a 50%-60% loss in business since Trump took office almost two weeks ago.

"Fifty to 60% is dramatic. You can't keep your workforce in place to get that kind of a loss. So, I do not rule out the possibility of helping these businesses. They're an important part of our future," Sen. Durbin said.

Durbin joined Latino lawmakers and community leaders at Nuevo Leon restaurant to urge legal residents outside of Little Village to eat and shop here.

"That is the best thing we can do right now, is count on those who have the ability to come here safely and support us," said Jennifer Aguilar, Little Village Corridor executive director.

Senator Durbin and other Illinois lawmakers returned home after a chaotic week in Washington that started with an executive order from Trump to freeze all federal funding which was promptly subject to a lawsuit from multiple state attorneys general, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and then was rescinded the next day. It was formally blocked by a federal judge on Friday. Even Republicans were not on board.

"They went about it probably not the best approach," said U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL 16). " I think they realized there were real ramifications."

But with a $36 trillion deficit, Republicans do support cutting federal spending.

The flurry of executive orders out of the White House continues at a fast pace all week. Friday, Trump announced tariffs against China, Mexico and Canada.

" That means a lot of products that we take for granted are going to be very expensive. That's not going to help inflation in this country," Durbin said.

The senator said while the amount of executive orders has made his head spin, President Trump's response to the Reagan National Airport plane crash that killed 67 people was over the top. Trump blamed the crash, caused by a midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, on Democrats and DEI programs.

"How insensitive can you be, with more families mourning the loss of someone they love, indelicate, insensitive and typical of him," Durbin said.

Rep. LaHood was not surprised.

"President Trump is blunt in the way he goes about these things. He's opinionated that is the kinda of campaign he ran. People are used to that," LaHood said.

When asked if the chaotic start to Trump's second term will affect his timeline on when he decides if he plans to run for reelection, Senator Durbin laughed and said he will make an announcement in due time. His current term is up in 2026.