Construction worker killed in Kennedy Expressway hit-and-run, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker was killed in an apparent hit-and-run on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway at Kinzie Street.

Police said the worker was on a lift painting Hubbard's Cave when the worker was hit by a semi-truck, which did not stop at the scene.

That crash triggered a second crash which involved at least two other vehicles.

The worker has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 54-year-old Francisco Padilla-Gutierrez. Police said the people in those vehicles refused treatment.

Lanes were shut down for several hours before reopening at around 12:30 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

