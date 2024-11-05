Construction worker killed in Kennedy Expressway hit-and-run, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker was killed in an apparent hit-and-run on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night, Illinois State Police said.
The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway at Kinzie Street.
Police said the worker was on a lift painting Hubbard's Cave when the worker was hit by a semi-truck, which did not stop at the scene.
That crash triggered a second crash which involved at least two other vehicles.
The worker has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 54-year-old Francisco Padilla-Gutierrez. Police said the people in those vehicles refused treatment.
Lanes were shut down for several hours before reopening at around 12:30 a.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood