Trooper among 2 injured in collision at crash scene in Posen, ISP says

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was among two people injured in a collision at a south suburban crash scene early Saturday morning.

ISP said it happened in Posen around 1:40 a.m.

The trooper was investigating a crash on the I47th Street ramp to Interstate 57 northbound, parked with their emergency lights activated, ISP said.

ISP said that's when a vehicle rear-ended the trooper's squad car.

The trooper, who was inside the squad car at the time of the collision, and the driver involved were both taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The investigation is active, and ISP did not immediately provide further information.