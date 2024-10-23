Illinois Treasurer mailed out checks to thousands in unclaimed funds | See if you qualify

The State holds these lost funds until they are claimed by either the original owner or their heirs.

State returning $5B of unclaimed money to residents, Illinois Treasurer says

State returning $5B of unclaimed money to residents, Illinois Treasurer says The State holds these lost funds until they are claimed by either the original owner or their heirs.

State returning $5B of unclaimed money to residents, Illinois Treasurer says The State holds these lost funds until they are claimed by either the original owner or their heirs.

State returning $5B of unclaimed money to residents, Illinois Treasurer says The State holds these lost funds until they are claimed by either the original owner or their heirs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois State Treasurer's Office is reminding people to cash unclaimed property or I-Cash checks.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the checks will arrive in the mail in coming days.

Checks went out to roughly 140,000 people as part of the latest round of the Enhanced Money Match program.

The program allows the State to return money from things like old bank accounts, or overpaid utility bills, without people having to file a claim.

The state treasurer said many people don't think the checks are real.

READ ALSO | Our Homes Matter phone bank to connect homeowners to thousands of unclaimed dollars

So far, more than $13 million have been returned to people in Illinois.

The State said the Treasurer is holding more than $5 billion in unclaimed funds for Illinoisans.

To learn more about the program, click here.