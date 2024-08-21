Incoming college freshman in Delaware loses nearly everything after car break-in at hotel

Incoming college freshman in Delaware loses nearly everything after car break-in at hotel

CHRISTIANA, Delaware -- A college freshman in Delaware is out hundreds of dollars after someone stole nearly everything he was taking with him to start the new school year on campus.

It happened Sunday in the parking lot of their hotel, the Ramada, on Chapman Road in Christiana, Delaware.

Ty'Shawn Ewings, 18, said he and his mother, Shayna, decided to stay at the hotel the night before his dorm move-in.

Ewings is attending Goldey-Beacom College in Pike Creek, where he is on a scholarship for track and field.

"Honestly I thought we were going to have a great time, come down here and stay at a hotel," Ewings said.

After a fairly peaceful night enjoying their last hours together, Ewings said he and his mother were awakened by a call from the hotel. He quickly knew something was wrong when he saw his mother run out of their room.

"I run downstairs with her because she's screaming and crying," he said. "So I'm like, 'Oh shoot, what happened?'"

When they made it to the parking lot, it became a lot clearer what had caused his mom to become so upset. Ewings said someone had broken the passenger window of their car and stole hundreds of dollars worth of clothes, shoes, and other essentials his mother had bought him for his new academic journey.

It was particularly painful for his single mother, who had saved up the entire summer to make sure Ewings had everything he needed to start college successfully.

"She saved up, bought some stuff, and was going to surprise me when I got on campus," Ewings told ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI. "I was like, 'Dang it hurts.'"

When the two attempted to address the break-in with hotel staff, they said -- with the exception of one employee -- "they had no care in the world."

They allege they were told that customers park at their own risk.

"You would think that a hotel would have proper security to prevent stuff like this from happening," Ewings said.

WPVI went to the hotel and spotted what appeared to be remnants of the broken glass window in the parking lot.

We also saw at least one sign that read, "Guest parking users assume all risk."

When we went inside to speak to the general manager, she didn't verbally answer any questions concerning security or safety.

The general manager sent the following statement in response:

"The Ramada Newark is deeply concerned about a recent incident involving a guest car break-in on our property. The safety and security of our guests are our top priority, and we are taking this matter very seriously. We understand the inconvenience and distress this incident has caused, and we extend our most sincere apologies to the affected guest. We are currently cooperating fully with local law enforcement in their investigation.

These incidents are rare, and the property does have a robust surveillance system to deter such incidents.

We encourage all guests to take precautions to protect their personal belongings, including locking vehicles and avoiding leaving valuables in plain sight. We are available to assist guests with any questions they may have.

The Ramada Newark remains committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all our guests"

Fortunately for Ewings, a family member reached out to the admissions office at Goldey-Beacom College and informed them of his situation.

Word got to the school's athletic director, who then went out of his way to make sure the incoming freshman had some of his belongings replaced for the time being.

"He went to admissions because they always have T-shirts and things like that. And then went to athletics and so athletics was able to put together what they had," Colleen Keith, the school's president, explained.

Keith said the act of kindness wasn't surprising to her because the staff and faculty at the small college consider the student body to be extended family who they look out for.

"My first out-of-the-box instinct is that I'm a mom and I want that kid to get what he needs," she said. "That's how everyone is here. People blur the lines between being a mom or being a dad and making sure the students have what they need."

Though he doesn't see himself as a victim, Ewings said he couldn't be more appreciative of the unexpected help.

He told WPVI that in his short time at the college, "It's not just a community, it's a family. Everybody's willing to do the best in their power to help."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.