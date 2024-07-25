Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking firearms, 'ghost guns' to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Indiana man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for gun trafficking charges, federal authorities said Thursday.

Devante T. Brown, 29, of Indianapolis was charged with trafficking at least 15 illegal handguns, semiautomatic rifles and "ghost guns" after he made multiple sales to undercover officers in the city and south suburbs.

Brown and a co-defendant, Corey Sartin, trafficked the firearms from Indiana to Illinois in 2022, according the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Some of the firearms were sold to undercover officers in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, and to undercover officers in Lynwood and Calumet City in the south suburbs, authorities said.

"A firearm is considered a 'ghost gun' when it contains no identifiable serial number and was manufactured from parts collected from various sources," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office read.

READ MORE | Gov. JB Pritzker signs law making ghost guns illegal

Brown pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year and was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.

Sartin pleaded guilty last year and received a prison sentence of two and a half years.

SEE ALSO | Chicago man sentenced to 6 years in prison for selling illegal guns, 'switch' devices