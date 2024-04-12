Chicago man sentenced to 6 years in prison for selling illegal guns, 'switch' devices

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for illegally selling guns and "switch" devices that can turn semi-automatic firearms into machine guns.
Federal investigators said Rogelio Castaneda sold nine guns and 28 "switch" devices to undercover agents.
A recent analysis by the ABC7 I-team found a significant jump in arrests in Chicago, linked to guns modified with switches.
RELATED | City of Chicago files lawsuit against Glock gun manufacturer: 'Putting profit over public safety'
The city of Chicago referenced that I-Team report in a lawsuit filed against Glock. The lawsuit says the gun-maker's pistols are too easily converted to be fully automatic.
READ MORE | Chicago area shootings made more dangerous by cheap, easy to buy 'gun switches'