Chicago man sentenced to 6 years in prison for selling illegal guns, 'switch' devices

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for illegally selling guns and "switch" devices that can turn semi-automatic firearms into machine guns.

Federal investigators said Rogelio Castaneda sold nine guns and 28 "switch" devices to undercover agents.

A recent analysis by the ABC7 I-team found a significant jump in arrests in Chicago, linked to guns modified with switches.

The city of Chicago referenced that I-Team report in a lawsuit filed against Glock. The lawsuit says the gun-maker's pistols are too easily converted to be fully automatic.

