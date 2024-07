Inmate found dead at Porter County Jail, sheriff says

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A male inmate was found dead Thursday at a jail in northwest Indiana.

Authorities responded to a call of an unconscious inmate who was not breathing around 8:10 p.m. at the Porter Count Jail, the Porter County Sheriff's Office said.

The inmate was pronounced dead after EMS arrived to the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The inmate's age and identity have not been announced.

A death investigation is active.

No further information was immediately available.