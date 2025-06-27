Islanders select Matthew Schaefer No. 1 in 2025 NHL draft

The New York Islanders selected gifted defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft Friday night.

High-scoring center Michael Misa went second to the San Jose Sharks, and the Chicago Blackhawks took Swedish forward Anton Frondell third at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The Islanders maneuvered their way into three picks in the top 17, but they surprised nobody by using their first No. 1 selection since 2009 on the 17-year-old Schaefer. The 6-foot-2 blueliner from Hamilton, Ontario, spent the past two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters.

He played only 17 games last season -- collecting seven goals and 22 points -- before breaking his collarbone in December, but Schaefer's acumen on both ends of the ice still propelled him to the top of nearly all draft boards.

An elite puck mover and brilliant skater with a top-end, two-way transition game, Schaefer has great poise, posture and edges that allow him to not only carry play from end to end but close quickly on opponents, shut down the rush and be a playmaker in his own right.

Schaefer persevered through tragedy to reach this milestone. Schaefer's mother, Jennifer, died of cancer 16 months ago, and he also endured the recent deaths of the Otters' owner, Jim Waters, and the mother of his billet family.

When Schaefer pulled on his Islanders sweater for the first time on the stage, he kissed a pink ribbon patch on the chest representing breast cancer awareness before breaking into tears.

"I appreciate you taking a chance on me," Schaefer said in a videoconference call with the Islanders' front office. "I promise I won't disappoint, but especially I just want to say to my mom and all my family and friends, thanks for everything."

The Islanders added the patch specifically for Schaefer, along with his mother's initials.

"Seeing the ribbon on my jersey, and I saw a picture, it has J.S. on my back here," Schaefer said. "You can see just how high-class the organization is. It really means a lot. I wish my mom could be here today. Obviously, she's with me here in spirit. ... Cancer sucks, and it's not fun. She didn't feel the best, but she was always the happiest in the family. She would do anything for us."

Schaefer is just the fifth defenseman picked No. 1 overall in the NHL draft since 2000, and the first since Owen Power went to Buffalo in 2021. Schaefer also is the second Erie product to go No. 1, joining Connor McDavid in 2015.

"First and foremost, we drafted him because he's an unbelievable hockey player," Isles general manager Mathieu Darche said. "Obviously, the human being is exceptional. [ For ] a 17-year-old to have that resilience, maturity with everything that he's gone through is beyond impressive, honestly. I haven't met many 17-year-old kids that act like him. But at the end of the day, we're drafting him because he's a hell of a hockey player."

Schaefer got two new teammates when the Islanders used the 16th pick on Swedish forward Victor Eklund and nabbed defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson with the 17th selection.

Both Pennsylvania teams also were busy in Los Angeles. The Philadelphia Flyers grabbed forward Porter Martone sixth before trading up for the 12th selection to get forward Jack Nesbitt, while the Pittsburgh Penguins maneuvered up and down the draft to control three picks in the top 24, swinging two trades while drafting forwards Benjamin Kindel, Bill Zonnon and William Horcoff.

Misa tore up the OHL last season as the captain of the Saginaw Spirit, scoring 62 goals and 134 points in just 65 games. While wearing a teal jersey for the first time, he repeated his desire to play in the NHL next season if he can crack the roster of a struggling Sharks organization that chose Will Smith fourth in 2023 and got center Macklin Celebrini with the first pick a year ago.

"He's an ultracompetitive kid who's been playing up a level, up a birth year his whole life," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said about Misa. "He wants to be the best. He wants to play against the best, so I'm sure this is what he wants to do, but you know we're not going to hand him anything. He's got to come into training camp and try and take a job."

An offensive force whose keen defensive instinct matches his natural scoring and playmaking skills, Misa, at 6-1, brings physicality and bodily sacrifice as well to give him a truly well-rounded game. His move permanently back to center this season also showed how he will insert himself through all facets of the game and he can fill that top-six-forward role in the NHL.

Frondell excelled as a 17-year-old forward last season with Djurgrden in Sweden's second division, showing off a two-way game that allowed him to push Misa on some draft boards. At 6-2, he could provide a large complement to Connor Bedard.

Frondell is the eighth Swedish player to be a top-three selection, joining elite company including Victor Hedman, Mats Sundin and the Sedin twins.

Center Caleb Desnoyers went fourth to the Utah Mammoth, who moved up 10 spots in the draft lottery.

The Nashville Predators chose physical forward Brady Martin with the fifth pick before trading up for the 21st selection to get Kitchener defenseman Cameron Reid. Martin skipped the draft, staying home on his family farm in Ontario.

Fans of the host Los Angeles Kings inside the theater got fired up for their club to make the 24th selection -- which the Kings promptly traded to Pittsburgh for the 31st and 59th selections, sparking groans from the crowd. Los Angeles eventually chose defenseman Henry Brzustewicz from the Memorial Cup champion London Knights in general manager Ken Holland's first selection for his new team.

The Penguins created the majority of the surprises in the first round, first by choosing Calgary Hitmen center Kindel with the 11th pick -- much higher than many prognosticators expected.

Pittsburgh then traded the 12th pick, which originally belonged to the New York Rangers, to Philadelphia for the 22nd and 31st picks. The Flyers wanted the 6-4 Nesbitt, a fast-rising center from the OHL's Windsor Spitfires last season.

The Penguins also gave a second-round pick to the Kings and swapped first-rounders so they could move up for Horcoff -- whose father is former NHL player Shawn Horcoff -- with the 24th pick.

The Anaheim Ducks took a chance on forward Roger McQueen with the 10th selection. The 6-5 McQueen is widely thought to have enough talent to become an elite center, but the Saskatchewan native has been slowed by a back injury that scared off some teams.

Two goalies were chosen in the first round for the first time since 2021 and only the third time in 13 years.Columbusgrabbed Russia's Pyotr Andreyanov with the 20th pick, making him the highest-picked European goalie in fourth years, and San Jose added goalie Joshua Ravensbergen with the 30th selection.

The Boston Bruins used the seventh pick on Boston College center James Hagens, the consensus top prospect for this draft a year ago.

Hagens, a Long Island native coveted by many Islanders fans, slid down the board just enough to reach the Bruins, whose pick was announced by a video of Adam Sandler in character as Happy Gilmore, complete with his signature Bruins jersey.

"I'm so excited to be back in Boston, and to have Adam Sandler make the pick, that was special," said Hagens, who cites "Happy Gilmore" as his favorite movie. "I love to win, and I'm really glad that I'm in Boston."

Hagens combines playmaking and naturally smooth skating ability to be one of the most effective finesse players in the draft. He excels in small areas and always has the puck on his stick, boasting excellent vision as a dangerous puck handler and passing threat, with awareness to find -- and hit -- teammates in open ice.

This year's draft lacked the centralized structure that has long been a staple. The 32 teams' various executives are mostly at home, not strewn across the draft floor. The majority of the picks were taken to a video room just behind the stage to exchange televised pleasantries with their new front offices through videoconferencing.

ESPN's Kristen Shilton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.br/]