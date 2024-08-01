Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada faces kidnapping, torture and murder charges in federal court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 76-year old ruthless drug lord they call "El Mayo" was in a wheelchair and was described as appearing sickly at his court hearing in El Paso, Texas. But there's nothing soft about the charges Ismael Zambada faces from 2012. They include: kidnapping, torture and murder.

Attorneys for El Mayo declined to talk after a seven minute court hearing Thursday. U.S. Marshals were posted outside and in the federal building in downtown El Paso, located on the border with Mexico.

It was a week ago that El Mayo and the 38-year old son of imprisoned kingpin, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, were arrested after landing in a private plane from Mexico.

The circumstances of how those men ended up on a rural Texas airstrip still have not been explained by federal authorities. The possibilities from various sources linked to the narco players include: both surrendered; or Chapo's son abducted his dad's top lieutenant.

On Tuesday, Joaquin Guzman Lopez appeared in federal court in Chicago where he faces charges, along with his dad and El Mayo. Attorneys say there is no plea deal in place with the government.

The I-Team has learned the horrific details of the original charges against El Mayo that let to him becoming a U.S. fugitive.

According to a 2012 court record, El Mayo is charged with supervising three dozen cartel operatives in connection with the kidnap and murders of four people at a Mexican church wedding 14 years ago, including the groom himself. According to one member of the hit squad, all of the victims were tortured and killed. Several people have already been prosecuted for what has become known as the weddings murders.

That case was the result of an ongoing war between rival cartels in Mexico. The current, updated charges against El Mayo now include conspiracy, operating a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking and money laundering. Despite being in federal custody, El Mayo wore street clothes in court, sporting a sweatshirt that read "Carpe Diem," which means seize the day.

