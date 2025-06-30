Shedd Aquarium announces new name of non-releasable sea otter

Guests can visit the Abbott Oceanarium to vote for their favorite name.

Guests can visit the Abbott Oceanarium to vote for their favorite name.

Guests can visit the Abbott Oceanarium to vote for their favorite name.

Guests can visit the Abbott Oceanarium to vote for their favorite name.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is introducing the name of the newest sea otter.

Previously known as "Otter 937," the aquarium has announced the winning name for the non-releasable sea otter.

Visitors voted on what to name the newest and non-releasable sea otter. Aquarium caretakers put together a list of possible names for guests to pick from.

"Jade" was the winning name in honor of Jade's Cove, just south of Monterey.

Jade made her public debut by exploring the sea otter exhibit in the Abbott Oceanarium.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The newest rescue joins four other otters: Luna, Cooper, Watson and Seldovia.

Other name options included Esa, for the Endangered Species Act, Marina, for the city where she was rescued, and Rey, for the Monterey Bay area.

