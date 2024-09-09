James Earl Jones, the voice of Darth Vader, has died at the age of 93

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, best known for his innumerable movie roles and the booming voice of the character of Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" franchise, has died, his representative confirmed to ABC News.

He was 93 years old.

The thespian, whose powerful, deep voice brought to life the iconic villain, acted for more than six decades and won three Tony Awards, including a lifetime honor in 2017, two Emmys and a Grammy. He was recognized for lifetime achievement by the Academy Awards in 2011.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with us for the latest on this developing story.