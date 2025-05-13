Emotional testimony to continue in trial of Chicago man accused of stabbing boy to death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The trial of a Chicago man accused of killing an 11-year-old boy in Edgewater last year is set to continue on Tuesday.

Crosetti Brand, 39, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder for the murder of the young boy.

Perkins' mother, Laterria Smith, who was pregnant at the time, was also seriously hurt in the attack.

Brand was released on parole the day before the attack.

The 39-year-old suspect was representing himself on Monday as opening statements began.

Prosecutor Danny Hanichak told the jurors Smith was stabbed 11 times, and her son, Jayden, was stabbed once in the chest.

"As this man was stabbing his mother, this is when he went from being an 11-year-old kid to a hero," Hanichak said.

"The defendant's intent was not to commit a crime. The defendant's intent was to defend himself, which is not a crime," Brand told jurors.

Smith was the first to take the stand on Monday. She testified about on-and-off abusive relations with Brand since she was 15. She is now 34.

Another day of emotional testimony is expected Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Smith filed a wrongful-death lawsuit, claiming that her son's killing was preventable.

The death of Perkins and a woman whose husband was on electronic monitoring when he reportedly killed her on the Northwest Side have led to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office making domestic violence cases a priority.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.