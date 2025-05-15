Food Network star, Oak Park native Jeff Mauro makes beef sandwich on Cooking up a Storm

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, May 15, 2025 6:45PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm Thursday with a chef whose culinary skills have catapulted him onto the national stage.

He was also born and raised in the Chicago area, and he definitely knows sandwiches.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Jeff Mauro is the "Sandwich King" and on Food Network's "The Kitchen."

He made a Chicago classic Thursday: the Mauro Beef Sandwich.

RELATED: Chicago's Lawrence Fish Market shares California Maki Roll recipe on Cooking up a Storm

He talked about how giardiniera is essential.

Mauro grew up in Oak Park.

He's also in a band, called Jeff Mauro & the Jewel Bags, and is performing soon in Forest Park.

Fans can meet Mauro from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Time Out Market Chicago.

The Mauro Beef Sandwich is available at Stefani's Bottega Italiana locations, which include Gladstone Park and Time Out Market in the West Loop.

