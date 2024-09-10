Jerel Jones sworn in as Richton Park deputy police chief after firing from Flossmoor department

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The former chief of the Flossmoor Police Department was sworn in as the new deputy police chief in south suburban Richton Park on Monday night.

Jerel Jones was fired from Flossmoor earlier this year.

The Flossmoor mayor told residents there were operational and administrative lapses under his watch, but Jones filed a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination.

Jones on Monday night said he is very grateful for this new position and plans to finish out his career in Richton Park.

