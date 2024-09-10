WATCH LIVE

Jerel Jones sworn in as Richton Park deputy police chief after firing from Flossmoor department

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 4:13AM
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 4:13AM
Jerel Jones has joined the Richton Park Police Department after being fired from his position in Flossmoor, Illinois.

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The former chief of the Flossmoor Police Department was sworn in as the new deputy police chief in south suburban Richton Park on Monday night.

Jerel Jones was fired from Flossmoor earlier this year.

The Flossmoor mayor told residents there were operational and administrative lapses under his watch, but Jones filed a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination.

Jones on Monday night said he is very grateful for this new position and plans to finish out his career in Richton Park.

