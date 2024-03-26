Residents demand transparency from Flossmoor leaders after firing of police chief

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Demands for transparency continued out of south suburban Flossmoor on Monday night one week after the mayor and village board members voted to fire its police chief.

At a Community Relations Commission meeting, residents were upset over the firing of Chief Jerel Jones, taking their concerns to commissioners. They shared the same questions they brought to the mayor and board members last week.

"I believe it is imperative for us to understand the circumstances of such a significant decision. We have a right to know what occurred, why this egregious decision was made and what it is that you are alleging," said resident Kiyonna Jones.

Commissioners who spoke tried to provide some perspective on the information hold-up while others echoed speakers' calls for a swift explanation.

"I stand before you and I stand with you. Transparency is needed, and I hope you guys continue to seek it," said Flossmoor Community Relations Commissioner Stephen Ramsey.

"I think they're constrained in the aspect that they want to share, but they can't share everything, because nothing has been released and the termination has occurred," added Flossmoor Community Relations Commissioner Molly Degauw.

Last Monday, the board was split in their vote to terminate the police chief, but the mayor broke the tie, officially terminating Jones' contract.

During that same meeting, Mayor Michelle Nelson said when the board is able to share all the facts, the community would be supportive of the board's actions.