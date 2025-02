Chicago soul music giant and politician Jerry Butler dies at 85

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago soul music giant and politician Jerry Butler has died at 85 years old.

Butler first broke onto the charts in 1958 with The Impressions for the ballad "For Your Precious Love."

He was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group.

During the 1980s, Butler supported the campaign of Harold Washington.

And in 1985, he won public office as a Cook County commissioner. He served eight terms until his retirement in 2018.