Gary man charged with murder, arson in Portage apartment fire that killed 87-year-old woman

Maria Leal is being remembered after a deadly Portage, Indiana fire at the Swanson Court Apartments; several are displaced.

Maria Leal is being remembered after a deadly Portage, Indiana fire at the Swanson Court Apartments; several are displaced.

Maria Leal is being remembered after a deadly Portage, Indiana fire at the Swanson Court Apartments; several are displaced.

Maria Leal is being remembered after a deadly Portage, Indiana fire at the Swanson Court Apartments; several are displaced.

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A Gary man is now charged after an 87-year-old woman died in a fire at a northwest Indiana apartment building Tuesday.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Jesse Chabes is now charged with murder and arson, and was ordered held without bond Thursday.

Maria Leal died in the fire that broke out at her apartment Tuesday. Polie said K-9 officers found ignitable liquids at the scene.

The fire department is right next to the apartment building, allowing emergency crews to arrive within just minutes. They immediately rescued a woman from her second-floor balcony.

They found Leal in a ground floor unit. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

"She was a sweet lady; she was a resident for 10 years now. So, very sweet, out of the way, very nice lady. We're gonna miss her," Property Manager Monica Tatum said.

While first responders were still on scene, they said Leal's daughter arrived, and provided information that her boyfriend had made threats to burn the apartment down earlier in the evening during an argument at a different location.

Residents are struggling to understand the act of violence on their community.

"It's sad; she was a very sweet lady and very kind. Everyone liked her; it's just tragic and mind-blowing," Lawton said.

Eight units were damaged by the fire, leaving many displaced for the next several weeks or months.

"They've helped each other, and they were asking how they can help each other. So, it's been amazing, and I see that happening for the next several weeks," Tatum said.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

