Suspect in custody after 87-year-old woman killed in Portage, Indiana apartment fire: police

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after a deadly fire in Northwest Indiana early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the fire broke out around midnight in the 3300-block of Swanson Court Apartments in Portage.

One person was rescued from the apartment building, but a second person, 87-year-old Maria Leal, died from her injuries.

Police say a K-9 detected flammable liquids at the scene, and a suspect allegedly made threats to start the fire.

Police impounded the suspect's vehicle and executed a search warrant for it.

That person is being held on unrelated charges on Tuesday night while the investigation continues.