Chicago Pride Fest 2024 musical lineup includes JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Bob the Drag Queen

Chicago Pride Fest announced its 2024 musical lineup, including JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedinfield, Bob the Drag Queen and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The musical lineup for Chicago Pride Fest 2024 is out.

Among the headliners is singer and former Dancing with the Stars contestant JoJo Siwa, along with Natasha Bedingfield, Bob the Drag Queen and this year's RuPaul's Drag Race runner up Sapphira Cristal.

Siwa and Bedingfield are both playing on Saturday, along with local favorite Sixteen Candles, who will headline on the South Stage.

Bob the Drag Queen and Amber Riley are the main acts on Sunday.

The party will be held on June 22 and 23 on North Halsted between Addison and Grace. For more information, visit Chicago Pride Fest's official website.