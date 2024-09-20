The storms brought at least 33 tornadoes to the Chicago area.

Chicago area residents, businesses hit by July's severe storms can now apply for federal help: Biden

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden on Friday approved a disaster declaration for areas hit by severe storms back in July.

Biden declared a major disaster in Illinois and ordered federal assistance for state and local recovery efforts in areas impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding from July 13 to July 16.

Those areas include Cook, Will, Winnebago, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair and Washington counties.

At least 33 tornadoes hit the Chicago area during those storms in July. A 44-year-old woman was killed inside her Cedar Lake home when a tree fell on top of it.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people and business owners recover from the storms, Biden's declaration said.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Darrin Ricketts of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

