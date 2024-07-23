National Weather Service confirms at least 33 tornadoes hit Chicago area last week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three more tornadoes have been confirmed from last Monday's storms in the Chicago area.
The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 27 tornadoes hit the Chicago region last Monday night. That's a new record for a single day.
The previous record was 22 from 2014 and 2023.
The new tornado confirmations were Maple Park, O'Hare airport and Country Club Hills.
O'Hare and Country Club Hills were EF0 tornadoes, and the NWS did not rate the Maple Park tornado.
At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday:
The two-day total is 33.
SEE MORE: Woman recounts being stuck on I-55 for 5 hours after storm hit; Expressway reopens in Channahon