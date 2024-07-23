National Weather Service confirms at least 33 tornadoes hit Chicago area last week

At least 27 tornadoes hit the Chicago, Illinois area last Monday, a new record for a single day, the National Weather Service said.

At least 27 tornadoes hit the Chicago, Illinois area last Monday, a new record for a single day, the National Weather Service said.

At least 27 tornadoes hit the Chicago, Illinois area last Monday, a new record for a single day, the National Weather Service said.

At least 27 tornadoes hit the Chicago, Illinois area last Monday, a new record for a single day, the National Weather Service said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three more tornadoes have been confirmed from last Monday's storms in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 27 tornadoes hit the Chicago region last Monday night. That's a new record for a single day.

The previous record was 22 from 2014 and 2023.

The new tornado confirmations were Maple Park, O'Hare airport and Country Club Hills.

O'Hare and Country Club Hills were EF0 tornadoes, and the NWS did not rate the Maple Park tornado.

July 15 tornadoes



EF-2 tornado from Channahon to Matteson

EF-1 tornado from Yorkville to Naperville

EF-1 tornado on the Near West Side of Chicago to the far western portions of the Loop

EF-1 tornado from Chicago Lawn to West Englewood

EF-1 tornado from Cedar Lake to Crown Point

EF-1 tornado in Minooka/Joliet

EF-1 tornado from Sugar Grove to Aurora

EF-1 tornado from Flossmoor to Thornton

EF-1 tornado near Grant Park (Kankakee County)

EF-0 tornado in Villa Park

EF-0 tornado in Justice

EF-0 tornado from Crest Hill to Lockport

EF-0 tornado in southern Winnebago County

EF-0 tornado in Byron

EF-0 tornado in Davis Junction

EF-0 tornado from Sugar Grove to North Aurora

EF-0 tornado from Crestwood to Blue Island

EF-0 tornado in West Town (Chicago)

EF-0 tornado from Shelby to Wheatfield Township

EF-0 tornado in Peotone

EF-0 tornado in Manteno

EF-0 tornado from Glen Ellyn to Lombard

EF-0 tornado in Villa Park

EF-0 tornado in Broadview

EF-0 tornado at O'Hare airport

EF-0 tornado in Country Club Hills

EF-0 tornado in Oak Forest

Tornado in Maple Park

At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday:



EF-1 tornado in Elburn

EF-0 tornado in St. Charles

EF-0 tornado from La Grange to Cicero

EF-0 tornado from Midway to Bronzeville

EF-0 tornado in Esmond

EF-0 tornado from Englewood to Jackson Park

The two-day total is 33.

SEE MORE: Woman recounts being stuck on I-55 for 5 hours after storm hit; Expressway reopens in Channahon