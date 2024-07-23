WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

National Weather Service confirms at least 33 tornadoes hit Chicago area last week

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 1:55AM
At least 33 tornadoes hit Chicago area last week: NWS
At least 27 tornadoes hit the Chicago, Illinois area last Monday, a new record for a single day, the National Weather Service said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three more tornadoes have been confirmed from last Monday's storms in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 27 tornadoes hit the Chicago region last Monday night. That's a new record for a single day.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The previous record was 22 from 2014 and 2023.

The new tornado confirmations were Maple Park, O'Hare airport and Country Club Hills.

O'Hare and Country Club Hills were EF0 tornadoes, and the NWS did not rate the Maple Park tornado.

July 15 tornadoes

  • EF-2 tornado from Channahon to Matteson

  • EF-1 tornado from Yorkville to Naperville

  • EF-1 tornado on the Near West Side of Chicago to the far western portions of the Loop

  • EF-1 tornado from Chicago Lawn to West Englewood

  • EF-1 tornado from Cedar Lake to Crown Point

  • EF-1 tornado in Minooka/Joliet

  • EF-1 tornado from Sugar Grove to Aurora

  • EF-1 tornado from Flossmoor to Thornton

  • EF-1 tornado near Grant Park (Kankakee County)

  • EF-0 tornado in Villa Park

  • EF-0 tornado in Justice

  • EF-0 tornado from Crest Hill to Lockport

  • EF-0 tornado in southern Winnebago County

  • EF-0 tornado in Byron

  • EF-0 tornado in Davis Junction

  • EF-0 tornado from Sugar Grove to North Aurora

  • EF-0 tornado from Crestwood to Blue Island

  • EF-0 tornado in West Town (Chicago)

  • EF-0 tornado from Shelby to Wheatfield Township

  • EF-0 tornado in Peotone

  • EF-0 tornado in Manteno

  • EF-0 tornado from Glen Ellyn to Lombard

  • EF-0 tornado in Villa Park

  • EF-0 tornado in Broadview

  • EF-0 tornado at O'Hare airport

  • EF-0 tornado in Country Club Hills

  • EF-0 tornado in Oak Forest

  • Tornado in Maple Park

At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday:

  • EF-1 tornado in Elburn

  • EF-0 tornado in St. Charles

  • EF-0 tornado from La Grange to Cicero

  • EF-0 tornado from Midway to Bronzeville

  • EF-0 tornado in Esmond

  • EF-0 tornado from Englewood to Jackson Park

The two-day total is 33.

SEE MORE: Woman recounts being stuck on I-55 for 5 hours after storm hit; Expressway reopens in Channahon

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW