Man facing hate crime charge for alleged homophobic attack at Carpentersville McDonald's: officials

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One of two people accused of beating a young woman inside a Carpentersville McDonald's earlier this month is now facing a hate crime charge, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.

Officials say 19-year-old John Kammrad, of Elgin, called the victim, Kady Grass, a derogatory name referring to her sexual orientation before attacking her.

Grass was visiting with her younger cousin on Tuesday, May 13 when they went to the McDonald's at 1660 South Kennedy Drive to get a snack.

Kammrad and a 16-year-old boy, who is also facing charges, walked by, and that's when the name-calling happened. They exchanged words, and the two suspects walked away.

"One of them called me a ***. I was very upset at that," Grass said.

But later, police said, Kammrad and the teen boy attacked Grass, punching and kicking her, even as she was on the ground unconscious. They allegedly caused serious injuries to her face, including a broken nose.

"I don't know when I went unconscious. I don't remember them stomping on my head, but the detective said they did," Grass said.

Kammrad, was taken into custody on Saturday, May 17, is also charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery as well as mob action.

The 16-year-old boy turned himself in to police on Friday, May 16 and faces charges in juvenile court.

"It just blew my mind that this happened, and it was all because I like girls instead of men," Grass said.

Kammrad's next court appearance in Kane County is scheduled for June 27 at 9 a.m.

