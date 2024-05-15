Motorcyclist dies after hitting school bus in Joliet, sheriff says

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle hit a school bus Wednesday in the south suburbs.
Chopper 7 was the crash scene on Shepley Road in Joliet.
The Will County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist died after rear ending a school bus. Their identity was not immediately known.
Investigators said the bus was stopped to drop a child off when the motorcyclist hit the bus.
A passenger on the motorcycle was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
No one on board the bus was hurt, authorities said.
No further information was immediately available.