Motorcyclist dies after hitting school bus in Joliet, sheriff says

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle hit a school bus Wednesday in the south suburbs.

Chopper 7 was the crash scene on Shepley Road in Joliet.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist died after rear ending a school bus. Their identity was not immediately known.

Investigators said the bus was stopped to drop a child off when the motorcyclist hit the bus.

A passenger on the motorcycle was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

No one on board the bus was hurt, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.