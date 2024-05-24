75-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by city of Joliet truck: police

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 75-year-old pedestrian has died after a city of Joliet vehicle hit him earlier this week, Joliet police said.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to East Cass Street and Herkimer Street for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

A 54-year-old Elwood man, who works for city of Joliet Utilities, was driving a city-owned Ford F350 pickup truck south on Herkimer, when he turned left onto eastbound Cass, police said.

The truck hit the 75-year-old man, who was walking north in the crosswalk, police said.

Joliet fire crews took the man to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He died Thursday afternoon, police said.

His identity was not immediately released.

The truck driver was not injured.

Cass Street was closed while police investigated.

Anyone with video footage or information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193, as police continue their investigation.

